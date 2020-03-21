Elsa Hosk Looks Super Hot In Crop Top And White Panties: ‘Staying Positive’

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her six million followers with a set of candid, yet hot pictures.

In the snaps, which were posted on Saturday, March 21, the model could be seen rocking a white crop top with the words “no problemo” printed on it. She teamed the top with white panties and completed her attire with a pair of white socks and sneakers.

In keeping with her glamorous style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, nude blush, a mocha shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She completed her beauty looks by wearing her hair down and allowing a few strands of hair to fall over her face.

The candid photoshoot took place in Elsa’s living room and, to the excitement of her fans, she posted two snaps. In the first pic, the model could be seen sitting on a wooden floor while leaning against a brown leather sofa. She bent her knees, stuck her booty out, gazed right into the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very sexy pose.

In the second photo, which was a monochromatic one, Elsa could be seen lying over a carpet. She stretched one of her legs and bent the knee of the other leg, a move that provided her fans with a generous view of her long, sexy legs and thighs. That’s not all, but her tiny top also enabled her to show off a glimpse of her underboob while putting her taut stomach and sculpted abs on full display. She kept a hand on her face, looked into the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, the Swedish beauty wrote that she is feeling positive while being in self-quarantine because of the coronavirus outbreak. She also sent her love to all of her followers.

Within an hour of going live, the snaps racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 370 comments in which fans and followers not only appreciated the model for her stunning looks and sense of style but they also asked her to take care of herself.

“Stay home with me please,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so inspiring and beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“I wish I looked this good at home,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on Elsa’s sense of style.

“You are so stylish. I am obsessed with your sneakers,” they wrote.

Apart from Elsa’s regular fans and followers, the post was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Gizele Oliveira, Silvia Caruso, and Carmella Rose.