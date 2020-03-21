Kristen Bell’s Children Empty Their Piggy Banks To Help Donate Food To Those In Need During Pandemic

Kristen Bell's young children were happy to give up all the money they had to help other kids in need.

Kristen Bell and her family are stepping up to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis by donating money to help feed hungry children. Bell’s own young children, 5-year-old Delta and 6-year-old Lincoln happily emptied their own piggy banks to contribute to the cause, according to Tank’s Good News.

Bell and her husband Dax Shepherd knew they wanted to find a way to help out the many people struggling right now as a result of the global crisis. Thus, they decided to donate $150,000 to the charity, No Kid Hungry, which is an organization that helps to fight child hunger in the United States. When Delta and Lincoln overheard them discussing their plans, they decided they wanted to take part. They donated all the money they had, which was $7 and 96 cents, bringing the total amount of money the family gave to $150,007.96.

In an Instagram post, Bell shared a photo of Delta and Lincoln’s hands played out on the table, revealing some crumpled but meaningful bills and a handful of change.

“NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellies all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together,” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to emphasize just how valued her children’s selfless donation was to her.

“I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents,” she said.

On their own Instagram page, No Kid Hungry showed their gratitude to Bell for her family’s donation during this time of dire need.

“We’re BEYOND grateful to our friend and #HungerHero @kristenanniebell for her gift of $150,007.96! Thank you for helping us send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak,” they wrote.

Now that much of the nation’s school systems have closed down for an indefinite amount of time due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is more important than ever to advocate for those less fortunate. There are many children that will be without school meals that they previously relied upon for daily nutrition. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure children in need still get those meals despite the circumstances.

In the wake of global crisis, many people from around the nation have stepped up to help the vulnerable members of their community. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a 15-year-old girl from Los Angeles named Shaivi Shah is doing her part by putting together sanitation kits for the homeless.