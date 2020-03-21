Joe Biden’s Super PAC Contributors Reportedly Include Republican Who Funded Efforts To Stop Barack Obama

In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday afternoon, Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof, outlined the alleged contributors to Joe Biden‘s Super PAC, Unite The Country. The dark money organization reportedly raised $4.1 million in February that was to be funneled into attack ads on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

One such donor to Biden’s Super PAC is billionaire Herbert Allen Jr., who reportedly donated $100,000.

“Allen is a Never Trump Republican,” Gosztola tweeted, noting his alleged contributions to the Republican National Committee (RNC) in 2000, when former president George W. Bush was running against Al Gore, as well as a reported donation to Mitt Romney.

“To be clear, Joe Biden’s Super PAC received funding from individuals who funded Republican efforts to defeat and undermine President Barack Obama’s agenda, as well as his re-election.”

Joe Biden's Super PAC known as Unite The Country, and led by former campaign aides, raised $4.1 million in February for attack ads to save corporations and wealthy people from Bernie Sanders. We now have receipts from contributors. Thread. — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) March 21, 2020

Another donor is Reid Hoffman, the billionaire who co-founded LinkedIn and sold it to Microsoft. Gosztola claimed that Hoffman donated $1 million to the organization and noted that he was part of the effort to “rehabilitate” the “public image” of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his arrest.

Gosztola referenced an article from Vox, which outlined Hoffman and Bill Gates‘ interactions with Epstein, as well as Reid’s alleged attempt to raise money for the MIT Media Lab via “fundraising solicitation meetings” with Epstein.

Hoffman later apologized for his role in cleaning Epstein’s image.

“By agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice. For this, I am deeply regretful.”

Hoffman also dumped funds into ACROYNM, the liberal firm which helped launch Shadow, the company behind the botched Iowa caucus app. According to journalist Lee Fang, a person with knowledge of ACRONYM’s company culture told him that some of the company’s top employees were hostile to Sanders supporters.

Joe Biden’s super PAC poured another $960,000 into Iowa yesterday. The caucus is days away and no one has any clue who’s funding these ads. pic.twitter.com/wxvVB4AWR4 — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) January 29, 2020

Another donor is Mary Swig, who Gosztola claims is an elite Democratic donor who played a “significant role” in funding the rise of former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

As reported by CNBC, donors pulled the plug on Unite the County’s anti-Sanders project after Biden’s recent primary wins. The plan was reportedly to wage an “all-out assault” on Sanders, who the publications notes “shuns” wealthy donors.

“Instead, it appears they will hold off on engaging in an all-out assault on Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who shuns wealthy donors,” the report reads.

According to Vox, the super PAC still successfully helped Biden gain a seven-figure ad buy in multiple Super Tuesday states before his massive comeback.