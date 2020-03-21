Hilde Osland Flaunts Busty Figure In Skintight Pink Crop Top

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned fans around the world after she posted a series of gorgeous snapshots of herself on social media on Saturday, March 21. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 3 million followers.

In the slideshow, which consisted of two photos, the 32-year-old beauty posed in front of the camera, gazing directly into the lens while smiling widely, as she was outdoors in front of a river. She rocked a full face of makeup, including blush, lipstick, bronzer, and eyeshadow, all of which utilized rosy and smoky tones that complemented her tan complexion. Hilde’s long platinum hair cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder as it was styled in waves.

In the first snapshot, the stunner sported a glow as she put her flawless figure on full display. The second snap provided more of a close-up, focusing on Hilde’s upper body and her face. In both of the photos, the model sported a revealing top and jeans.

Hilde’s top, which was baby pink, was cropped and had no trouble showing off her rock-hard abs and toned midriff. The skintight garment also showcased the model’s busty figure as it exposed a bit of her bra underneath. The foreign beauty paired the tiny shirt with some faded, light blue jeans. The low-rise bottoms, which were extremely form-fitting, drew attention to both Hilde’s tiny waist and her curvaceous hips.

Hilde finished the look off with several accessories that included a choker, a star necklace, and a bracelet. She also sported perfectly polished white nails.

“Weekend,” the Norwegian model simply wrote in the post’s caption, before revealing that the outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online fast fashion retailer that Hilde is partnered with.

The slideshow was met with instantaneous support from thousands of Hilde’s fans as it accumulated more than 25,000 likes in the first hour of going live. More than 500 fans also took to the comments section to relay their praise and positive reactions for the model’s look.

“You are a gorgeous lady,” one user commented.

“Wow, you are too beautiful,” a second user added.

“You are the most stunning woman ever,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You and your smiling eyes,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Hilde has posted a number of smoking hot snaps of herself this past week. Just Friday, she sent hearts racing as she showed off her amazing curves in a barely-there two-piece yellow bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post, which consisted of two photos and a video, received more than 174,000 likes.