Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Skintight White Pants And A Crop Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared a sizzling snap taken at home in an all white ensemble that showcased her killer curves. The shot was taken in a bedroom filled with glamorous decor. A bed with textured white bedding was positioned to Chanel’s left, and she carried the neutral palette through some chairs that appeared to be upholstered in white faux fur. The wall behind her bed was covered in a bold printed wallpaper, and a large set of sliding doors led out to a balcony.

The focal point of the snap, however, was Chanel’s voluptuous curves. The pint-sized powerhouse, who many fans may know from her signature laugh and commentary on the MTV show Ridiculousness, rocked a monochromatic ensemble that showed off her body to perfection. Chanel rocked a simple white tank that was a cropped length and flaunted some of her bronzed skin.

She paired the crop top with some high-waisted white pants that clung to her curves and accentuated her pert derriere. Chanel’s body was angled away from the camera so the front of her ensemble wasn’t visible, but there was still plenty to love about the sizzling angle the shot was taken at.

Chanel’s brunette locks were styled in soft waves, and parted in the middle to frame her face. She kept the look simple, adding a watch to one wrist and not much other jewelry. Her tattoo was visible on one forearm as she raised one hand to her hair, glancing over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

The only burst of color in Chanel’s ensemble came from her long nails, which were painted a vibrant shade of pink. Her makeup was done in neutral tones, including an ample amount of bronzer and highlighter on her cheekbones, and a nude hue on her lips.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chanel made sure to tag the retailer in the caption of the post. She wished her fans a happy Saturday, and her eager followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post racked up over 9,000 likes within just seven minutes, as well as 403 comments from her fans.

“You are beautiful,” one fan said.

“Looking awesome as always,” another follower added

“Absolutely stunning!” another fan commented.

“Hey Gorgeous,” one follower said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a smoking hot Instagram video in which she bared her booty and flaunted her voluptuous curves for the camera.