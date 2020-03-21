Britney Spears Sizzles In Tight Hot Pink Dress: ‘Just Something To Brighten Your Day’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday to share with her 23 million followers a post to “brighten their day.”

Taking to the social networking site, the pop princess shared a video of her doing a photoshoot. She is wearing a tight hot pink and black dress. The dress does not have sleeves and rather has thin straps that go over her shoulders. The sizzling dress is short and shows of the singers toned legs. She paired the dress with a pair of black heels. The Toxic singer wears her long blond hair down and as the video rolls, she is shown fixing her hair for the photo. Her makeup is done flawlessly for the photoshoot.

The background for the photo shoot is a red backdrop and, in the caption, she admits that it used to be her favorite color. However, she explains that she thinks she has a new favorite color.

“I think hot pink may be my new favorite,” she revealed.

The video is short and shows Britney posing for some photos. A photographer can be seen snapping some candid shots while the video is being filmed.

Although the video was made 10 months ago, it appears that the singer is just getting around to posting it to her social media. She acknowledged that the video was old and exclaimed, “oh how time flies!!!”

She included several flower and smiley face emojis before adding, “Just something to brighten your day!!!!”

Within one day of posting, Britney’s video had over 1,500,000 views from her fans. Along with the large number of views, plenty of fans also chimed in down in the comments section thanking the singer for her posts. Other let the singer know that she had indeed brightened up their day while others let her know she is looking beautiful. In the first day of being posted, the post had accumulated more than 3,500 comments.

The throwback video comes just days after Britney posted a message to her fans about the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. In her video, she explained that the virus going around is “horrendous.” In an effort to inspire others, she explained that she would try to post a yoga pose each day to her Instagram account, “for us to stay healthy and sane and to be better people.”

As of Saturday, she had not yet posted a daily yoga pose to her Instagram account, but there is no doubt fans are waiting for her next post.