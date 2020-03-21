New Leaked Footage Shines A New Light On The Argument Between Kanye West And Taylor Swift

The footage complicates the controversy that started with Kanye's song 'Famous' in 2016.

The complicated relationship between Taylor Swift and Kanye West started more than a decade ago, when West took the stage after Swift won a VMA in 2009. Their relationship only got more complicated when, in 2016, West released the song “Famous,” which features the line “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that b**** famous.” Now, new footage of a call between the two before that song was released sheds additional light on their ongoing feud, according to Vox.

The feud over “Famous” began because West said that he had called Swift for her approval before releasing the song, and Swift said that was not the case.

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” Swift’s publicist Tree Paine told The New York Times.

Paine added that “Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b**** famous.'”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, released footage in 2016 that seemed to show West asking Swift for permission to use the line, but new footage suggests that, while West may have called Swift to ask for permission, he didn’t mention the line “I made that b***** famous.”

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — ????????????????, ???????????? (@redligion) March 21, 2020

The new footage was released early on Saturday, and appears to show the call between the two unedited, although it doesn’t seem to feature the entirety of the call. In the footage, West clearly asks Swift if she would be interested in debuting the song on her Twitter account.

“You got an army. You own a country of motherf***ing two billion people, basically,” West is heard saying on the call.

West explains to Swift that he wants her to debut the song in part because it features an “extremely controversial line” about her. Swift’s response is to ask what the line is, and whether it’s mean.

West offers her a couple of versions of the first half of the line, including “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.” Swift then mentions that the line may be called out as misogynistic, but acknowledges that West probably doesn’t care too much about that.

West clearly asks for Swift’s approval, and Swift also acknowledges that she thinks the line is funny. The second half of the phrase, which Swift claims she never heard, is not mentioned in the excerpt of the call. Throughout the call, both Swift and West discuss how the song will play into their public images, even as the newly released audio seems to support the stories both of them have presented about their call.