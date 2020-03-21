Bru Luccas Flaunts Cleavage In Floral Top & High-Waisted Jeans On Instagram

Bru Luccas lit up her Instagram page once again, flaunting her amazing figure in a tiny floral top and a pair of high-waisted jeans. Over the past few days, the model has been sharing a variety of photos and videos while clad in bikinis but today, she took a step away from swimwear, opting to show off her figure in a more casual look.

The photo showed the model sitting on a stone ledge, leaning one arm on the structure behind and putting her other hand under her chin. The Brazilian beauty wore her long, highlighted locks pulled back out of her face with the majority falling down her back. She secured her hair with a light blue headband, adding a pop of color to her outfit as well. Luccas also sported a brilliant application of makeup that included glossy red lipstick, bronzer, and mascara. She also filled in her brows while also adding some pink blush to the tops of her cheeks.

The fitness coach wore a colorful top that had a pattern comprised of red, orange, and pink flowers all over it. The top dipped low into her chest, offering glimpses of cleavage while tying in the middle of the outfit. She also showed off her long, manicured nails in the photo that appeared to match the color of her vibrant top. Luccas added a pair of high-waisted jeans that hit on her naval, exposing a hint of her taut tummy. She encouraged her fans to keep smiling in the caption while also crediting retailer Fashion Nova for her outfit.

In just a matter of minutes, the model’s fans have flooded the comments section with a ton of praise with over 20,000 likes in addition to upwards of 150 comments. Most social media users took to the photo to rave over her gym-honed body while countless others flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Oh my goodness she’s gorgeous,” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Breathtaking wonderful as always,” a second social media user added.

“Wanna quarantine with me??,” one more asked in addition to a number of flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Luccas strutted her stuff in another string bikini, that time one that was green in color. The 23-year-old posed on a beach under what appeared to be a boardwalk, doing her best catwalk routine as she flaunted her bronzed body for the camera. That photo earned an insane amount of traffic with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.