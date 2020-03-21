Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Figure In Skintight Floral Mini Dress

Instagram model Gabriella Abutbol looked cute and sexy in her latest update, which saw her wearing a skintight floral mini dress while she enjoyed some time outside.

Gabriella’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her outside on a trail surrounded by lush greenery. A wooden fence was on one side of the trial and the foliage of a large tree filled the sky behind her. She did not indicate where she was, but it looked like a nice place to get away from it all.

The beauty’s dress was made from a stretchy fabric that hugged her every curve. The hem, which stopped just under her booty, had a small ruffle, giving the number a feminine touch. The dress had elbow-length sleeves and a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of her cleavage. She paired the dress with a white trainers to give the outfit a sporty vibe.

The first picture saw the model from a side view. She arched her back and stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her booty and her flat abs. The dress clung to her derrière, showing off the curves on her backside. The model pointed one toe, accentuating her toned leg. She flashed a big smile for the camera as she tossed her head back.

In the second image, Gabriella wore a big smile as she faced the camera. She stood with her hands on her hips and arched her back, putting her cleavage on display. The pose gave her fans a nice look at her hourglass shape in the form-fitting dress.

The stunner wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. Her makeup included bronze eye shadow, mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade in her lips.

In the caption, she said she was in the mood to house hunt.

Her followers loved seeing her in the dress, and many could not help but comment on her infectious smile.

“Gabriella, you have such an incredible smile, you are absolutely stunning,” one Instagram user told her.

“You always have a nice uplifting smile,” a second admirer said.

“You are so beautiful and hot!!! Amazing!!” gushed a third fan.

“You are Perfection with a Beautiful smile!” a fourth commenter wrote.

