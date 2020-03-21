Photos Show Drug-Strewn Room Where Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum Was Found Inebriated With Naked Male Escort

Sordid new photos from the hotel room where Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum was found inebriated show bags of drugs and empty beer bottles, deepening the controversy surrounded his incident earlier this month.

The Daily Mail obtained police evidence photos from the “raucous hotel party” that led to Gillum entering rehab and left a male escort hospitalized with an overdose. The report noted that 30-year-old model and escort Travis Dyson was found naked and in the midst of an overdose when first responders arrived on the scene. He was rushed to the hospital, and police investigated the scene. Police ultimately declined to press charges, but photos from the scene were obtained using the Freedom of Information Act.

The photos included in the report show baggies of what was identified as crystal meth, pills, and empty Corona beer bottles strewn about the hotel room. The Daily Mail also noted that bedding was messy and appeared to be stained. The report noted that the substances included an injectable medicine called alprostadil, which is normally used to treat erectile dysfunction and is not meant to be mixed with alcohol.

The incident generated controversy for Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who was the state’s Democratic nominee for governor in 2018 after his surprising win in the party’s primary. Gillum garnered national attention as he sought to become the first black governor in the state’s history, and lost in a tight race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum continued to hold a national stature after the loss, but said this week that he would be stepping back from any public-facing roles and would be entering rehab. The married father of three also issued a public apology to the people of Florida, explaining that he was at a wedding before the incident and drank too much, but did not take any drugs.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he said, via the New York Post. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

After the incident this week, many conservative media figures and politicians took aim at Gillum. That included President Donald Trump, who retweeted an unproven allegation that Gillum was involved in a “sex orgy” at the time he was found inebriated.