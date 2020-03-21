Tamra Judge Prayed She Wouldn’t Be Asked Back To ‘RHOC’ For Season 15, Compares Bravo Salary To A ‘Drug’

Tamra Judge knew she'd struggle to say no to the money.

Tamra Judge spoke about the end of her run on The Real Housewives of Orange County during an appearance on her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast series earlier this week.

Nearly two months after both of the women confirmed they would not be returning to the Bravo reality series for its upcoming 15th season, Judge said the network’s failure to offer her a full-time position was divine intervention.

“I prayed,” Judge said on Whoop It Up with Vicki. “I’m like, ‘God, take this away from me because I don’t know how I’m going to do this and I can’t say no to that kind of money.’ It was hard. It was like a drug.”

According to Judge, she would have struggled to turn down a full-time role on the show, which would, of course, come with a full-time salary, because the network was paying her so much. However, once her production company, Evolution Media, called and offered her a limited role on Season 15, she easily turned the role down and told her producers to “f**k off.”

Judge went on to tell Gunvalson, who was also only offered a part-time position on Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, that she felt producers should either want her or not. As she explained, she didn’t want to be jerked around and felt that there was no good reason that she should have been demoted from her full-time position. After all, she has always performed and been easy for her producers to get along with.

While Judge was smart with her money throughout her time on the show, she did admit to being fearful about the way in which the loss of her Bravo salary would impact her life. She then said that for the first time in a long time, she found herself looking at price tags, even though she isn’t typically someone who spends a lot of money on elaborate things.

Judge also joked with Gunvalson that the two of them would actually save money now that they weren’t on the show because they wouldn’t have to keep up with the looks of their co-stars.

“Do you know how much money we’re going to save not being on the show?” she asked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling in regard to Judge’s potential return to the Real Housewives of Orange County after her exit was announced months ago but so far, there has been no confirmation of any such thing.