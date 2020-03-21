Cindy Prado Slays In Sizzling Cheetah-Print Bikini

Buxom bombshell Cindy Prado recently thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a massive update sharing several snaps in which she rocked a skimpy cheetah-print bikini. Cindy included Tulum, Mexico in the geotag of the post, and in the caption told her fans that the snaps were from three weeks ago when she was in the warm weather location.

The bikini Cindy wore was from White Fox Swim, the swimwear brand of White Fox boutique in Australia. In the first snap in the update, Cindy perched on a wooden chair covered with a comfortable-looking cushion, and leaned forward to rest one elbow on the wooden table in front of her. The stunner rocked a cheetah-print bikini top that had a structured fit, almost like a bra, and high-cut cheetah-print bikini bottoms that stretched over her hips. The bikini bottoms dipped slightly in the front, exposing plenty of her toned stomach. The style of the bottoms also elongated her toned legs, which were spread on the chair.

Cindy’s long locks tumbled down her back and arm in beachy waves, and she had a big smile on her face. She also had a hat perched atop her head, and a pair of hoop earrings in.

In the second snap, Cindy altered her pose, leaning on both her elbows and pulling the hat lower so the thick black band around it was visible. She shot a coy glance at the camera. She shared two additional poses in the same location before switching it up and heading poolside for a few more sizzling shots.

Cindy’s eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the sizzling throwback snap, and the post received over 10,000 likes within just one hour. The sexy post also racked up 195 comments from her fans, who took to the comments section to shower the bombshell with compliments.

“Every picture you take is perfect,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are unreal,” another follower added.

“Nice cheetah bikini. Looking wild woman. Me tarzan you jane,” one fan said, loving the jungle vibe of her swimwear.

“Super cute, looks like a fun shoot,” another fan commented.

Cindy frequently shows off her tantalizing curves in skimpy swimwear, regardless of where she is. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy flaunted her physique on the street of Miami in a sexy cut-out bathing suit. The swimsuit was a vibrant orange shade that looked stunning against Cindy’s bronze skin, and the revealing piece showcased her curves to perfection.