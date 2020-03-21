Kindly Myers Tugs At String Bikini Bottoms In Gorgeous Instagram Share

Kindly Myers has been showing off her amazing body in a variety of different bikinis and today she continued with the trend, this time in a green string bikini. The model struck a pose poolside, poignantly telling fans that they must travel far enough to meet themselves.

Myers, however, left her location a mystery, simply using the geotag to direct fans to a link in her bio instead. The landscape behind her was picturesque with a number of beautiful, rolling hills as far as the eye could see.

She placed one hand on the bottoms of her swimsuit, tugging at the fabric on her right side in order to expose her tattoo and hip for the camera. The “Professional Smokeshow” used her other hand to pull at the string on the other side of her suit, pulling it high on her hip. Her curvy bottom half was visible in the shot from her pert derriere down her muscular thighs to the surface of the pool she stood in.

The top of the swimsuit barely covered her chest, flaunting some underboob as well as an ample amount of cleavage. She added a silver belly button ring to her trim abs as an accessory.

She looked up toward the sky, parting her long, highlighted tresses to the side while the majority fell on her shoulders. Her colorful application of makeup included a light and bright eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and thick mascara. She added a light gloss to her lips and a line of bronzer to contour her cheeks. The Playboy model credited her glam squad in the caption of the post and adding a lipstick emoji for emphasis.

In just three short hours of the post going live, the model’s new update has garnered over 16,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments. Many fans chimed in to let the blond beauty know that her bikini body looks amazing while countless others thanked her for continuing to share hot photos.

“This is one of my favorite pics of you..hope you are doing well and have a nice day,” one follower commented in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“If there is a heaven on earth I’m looking at it!!” a second fan raved.

“Wow that’s a beautiful girl right there,” another Instagrammer chimed in with flame and heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Myers sizzled in a shimmery gold one-piece that featured a thong-style cut that put her bodacious booty on full display. Along with the post, the model shared a flirty caption, “Head strong. Lashes long. Hustle on.”