Kindly Myers Tugs At String Bikini Bottoms In Gorgeous Instagram Share

Kindly Myers has been showing off her amazing body in a variety of different bikinis and today she continued with the trend, this time in a green string bikini. The model struck a pose poolside, telling fans that they must travel far enough to meet themselves. She left her location a mystery, instead using the geotag to direct fans to a link in her bio. The landscape behind her was picturesque with a number of beautiful, rolling hills as far as the eye could see.

She placed one hand on the bottoms of her swimsuit, tugging at the fabric to expose her tattoo and hip for the camera. The “Professional Smokeshow” used her other hand to pull at the string on the other side of her suit, pulling it high on her hip. Her curvy bottom half was fully visible in the shot from her muscular legs down to her pert derriere. The top of the swimsuit barely covered her chest, flaunting some underboob as well as cleavage coming out of the top of the suit. She added a silver belly button ring to her trim abs as an accessory.

She looked up toward the sky, parting her long, highlighted tresses to the side while the majority fell on her shoulders. Her colorful application of makeup included a light and bright eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and thick mascara. She added a light gloss to her lips and a line of bronzer to contour her cheeks. The Playboy model credited her glam squad in the caption of the post, adding a lipstick emoji to the end of her words.

In just three short hours of the post going live, the model’s new update has garnered over 16,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments. Many fans chimed in to let the blond beauty know that her bikini body looks amazing while countless others thanked her for continuing to share hot photos.

“This is one of my favorite pics of you..hope you are doing well and have a nice day,” one follower commented in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“If there is a heaven on earth I’m looking at it!!,” a second fan raved.

“Wow that’s a beautiful girl right there,” another Instagrammer chimed in with flame and heart emoji.

