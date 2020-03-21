Ariana Madix Reacts To Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Never-Ending Wedding On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Ariana Madix was a bridesmaid at the event.

Ariana Madix was questioned about the never-ending wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright during an episode of Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, on Thursday, March 19.

After Pellegrino spoke about being so happy that the wedding finally happened after watching as the cast of Vanderpump Rules focused on the event for the past several episode, he asked Madix if the wedding, where she served as a bridesmaid, felt abnormally long.

“I guess during filming… What happens in three days happens sometimes on the show in three episodes. So of course living it, you’re like, it’s three days. It’s fine. You fly to Kentucky and we go to a bar and then we go to dinner. It’s just fun stuff. But I can see how, if you’re watching the show, you’re like, ‘Oh my God,'” Madix replied.

Because Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding has been at the forefront of the series for so many episodes, many viewers of the series have taken to their social media pages to complain about how long it took Bravo to air the event. That said, many other viewers of the show have been thrilled with how much of Taylor and Cartwright’s event, including the moments leading up to and following their nuptials, were featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

As the interview continued, Madix and Pellegrino began chatting about upcoming weddings and how they’ve been impacted by the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. As Madix explained, she’s quite nervous about the events that are coming up and has not yet been informed about whether or not certain nuptials will be canceled.

“I’ll show up to people’s weddings in a gas mask,” she joked.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were planning to tie the knot next month in Newport Beach, California but due to the restrictions on the state, they decided to cancel the event. Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, who are set to wed in Italy in October, have not yet made any formal announcement in regard to a potential cancellation of their nuptials.

While Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, hasn’t always had a good relationship with Schroeder, the two of them have were invited to the Rome wedding.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder confirmed Madix and Sandoval were invited to their upcoming nuptials on Instagram after their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, suggested that Madix would not be present when Schroeder and Clark walked down the aisle.