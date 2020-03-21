Elizabeth Warren Is A ‘Ruthless Nihilist’ Who Is ‘Up There’ With Donald Trump, Former Colleague Says

During a panel discussion at Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities in London in June of last year, Drucilla Cornell, a feminist theorist and philosopher who worked with Elizabeth Warren at the University of Pennsylvania, painted a picture of the Massachusetts Sen. that is a marked change from her recent image.

During the talk, available on Backdoor Broadcasting Community, Cornell noted the progressive law school curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania and Warren’s alleged belief at the time that there is “no more ridiculous idea” than national healthcare.

Cornell, who admitted she doesn’t currently know Warren personally, said that the former Democratic presidential candidate was the “henchwoman” of the right-wing effort of “destroy” the left-wing curriculum.

According to Cornell, Warren’s switch to a Democrat was “probably” when Derrick Bell — the first tenured African-American professor of law at Harvard Law School — stepped down from the school in protest of the lack of African American women.

“Now she couldn’t pretend she was black, so she pretended she was Native American,” Cornell said.

Cornell continued to allege that Warren decided to claim Native American heritage after Bell stepped down and before heading to Massachusetts as a Democrat.

“There is no more relentless, ruthless nihilist that I have ever met in my entire life than Elizabeth Warren. She’s right up there with Donald Trump.”

Cornell claimed that Warren was successful in destroying the progressive curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania and said she could not support her then-presidential campaign, which is now suspended.

The news comes as one of Warren’s biggest donors was revealed to be Silicon Valley mega-donor Karla Jurvetson, who allegedly donated $2.7 million to the Senate campaign of a major Donald Trump ally, former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio. Jurvetson was reportedly behind Warren’s “Persist” Super PAC, which was allegedly almost entirely funded by her.

As reported by The Intercept, Jurvetson has been turning her attention to Democrats after the election of Trump.

“Over the last three years, she has lavished Democratic candidates with funding, with an eye towards supporting Democratic women, including conservative Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as well as progressive insurgent Jessica Cisneros,” the report reads.

Although Warren was previously a Republican — “a right-wing Reaganite,” according to Cornell — Al Jazeera reports that her recent history in the Senate focused on battling the predatory practices of Wall Street, big banks, lobbyists, and student loan lending. Despite appearing to be aligned with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders throughout her campaign, Warren ultimately decided against endorsing him, which led to a backlash from some Sanders supporters.