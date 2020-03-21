Natalie Roser Flaunts Toned Bod In Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roser took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of photo of herself rocking a tiny yellow bikini. Since millions of people around the world have been hunkering down at home during this time of quarantine, Roser has been continuing to delight her fans with one hot photo after the next. In the latest addition to her feed, she stunned in a foxy swimsuit.

For the quadruple photo update, the Newcastle, Australia native sported the same skimpy bikini that showed off her slender figure. In the first image in the set, Roser showed a hint of her silly side, holding a book over her head and grinning from ear to ear. She let her long, blond locks fall all the way down to her shoulders, adding a pair of gold hoop earrings as an accessory. The 29-year-old appeared to be wearing minimal makeup with just a hint of mascara and the bronze glow of her natural skin was on display.

Roser’s bikini barely covered her figure, featuring a halter top and tiny cups that had just enough fabric to cover her chest. The bottoms were just as hot and sides were incredibly thin. Even though she was sitting down, the model’s enviable abs were very much the focal point of the shot. The second photo in the deck was very similar to the first with the Aussie beauty balancing the same book on her head while flashing a smile. The last two shots in the series showed the model in the same yellow swimsuit but posing at different angles.

In the caption of the image, the bikini model shared that this was her 27th quarantine activity where she practiced balancing a book on her head. Since the update went live on her feed moments ago, it’s garnered plenty of attention with 2,000 likes and 30- plus comments. The majority of fans took to the snapshot to rave over her figure.

“I would MARRY you in a HEART BEAT REALLY you are so BEAUTIFULL MY GOD!!!!!!!!” one follower commented.

“Beauty and brains!!! Whatcha reading?” a second Instagram user chimed in along with a few red heart emoji.

“You are looking gorgeous,” another social media user added.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Roser flaunted her figure in another sexy outfit, that time in a green workout set from retailer Bo and Tee. In the caption of the post, she excitedly shared that she would be streaming an ab workout and lower body stretches for fans, something that a lot of celebs have been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.