Sara Underwood Rocks Skimpy Lingerie In Latest Instagram Post With Risque Caption

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap taken while she rocked skimpy lingerie. Sara simply included the location “My Home” in the geotag of the post, and fans who have been following her for a while will recognize the cozy cabin kitchen in the woods of the Pacific Northwest.

Behind Sara was a window with a stunning view of the forest, as well as a countertop and cabinets packed with various kitchenware. A tea kettle stood on the counter to her right, and there was even a Santa mug on the shelf near her thigh from the holiday season.

Sara rocked a lingerie set from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces she has worn countless times on her Instagram page before. The blond bombshell tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and named the specific lingerie set she wore, in case her fans were interested in picking up their own.

The bra top she wore was crafted from semi-sheer black netting with opaque red flowers sprinkled across the top. The style was a bralette with a halter silhouette, and though the semi-sheer nature of the fabric made the look a bit sexier, it didn’t show off any of Sara’s cleavage.

The bottoms she wore had some edgy elements. A small triangular patch of fabric in a pattern that matched her bralette covered a small portion of her body, and then the top featured black straps that stretched across her hips, over her hips, and down her thighs. Two thin straps encircled her thighs, almost as if she were wearing a pair of thigh-high stockings, and the straps extending down her legs gave the lingerie set a garter belt vibe.

Sara’s blond locks were pulled back in a bun, and she was enjoying a bag of chips with a big smile on her face. She paired the sizzling snap with a risque caption that hinted at her quarantine activities.

The blond beauty’s followers loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 31,100 likes within just 39 minutes. The post also received 413 comments within the same brief time span.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower said.

“Safest person in the world right now,” another fan added, likely referring to Sara’s remote cabin in the woods.

“I can’t take my eyes off you. Outstanding look,” another follower commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a snap taken while she was out and about exploring the natural beauty of the world. She rocked a matching Fashion Nova set that consisted of a pair of high-waisted pants and a crop top with a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample assets.