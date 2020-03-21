Nata Lee Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Denim Shorts

Internet sensation Nata Lee, regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” wowed fans around the world with a smoking-hot new video of herself on social media on Saturday, March 21. The blond bombshell shared the post with her 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The Russian model’s video displayed her from the backside as she strutted her stuff down a palm tree-filled walkway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The video was shot by Aleksandr Mavrin, a professional photographer and videographer based in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

In the video, which showed off all of Nata’s body from head to toe, she could be seen ruffling her mid-length blond hair, which was styled in waves, as she rocked a revealing outfit that showed off her killer figure.

Nata sported a pair of tiny denim short-shorts that left little to the imagination as they did not even cover her entire pert derriere. The jeans, which were light-blue in color, featured a frill edge and were skintight as they hugged every bit of the model’s curvaceous hips. The beauty paired the shorts with a long-sleeved denim jacket. The faded blue garment was cropped as it displayed much of her back and featured several rips.

The stunner finished the look off by going barefoot as she walked around what appeared to be a private beach club.

In the post’s caption, Nata stated that she was enjoying some “fresh air.”

The video was met with enthusiasm from tens of thousands of the foreign hottie’s fans. It garnered more than 160,000 views and more than 61,000 likes in the first 25 minutes of going live. Furthermore, more than 674 fans took to the comments section to relay their approval for Nata’s sexy video as they showered her with compliments on her outfit and her fit physique. The number of social engagements grew by the minute.

“What an amazing and mesmerizing body,” one user commented.

“You are smoking hot, oh my god,” a second user added.

“You are winning at life, Nata,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so gorgeous in this video,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her famous body, and she has shared a number of sizzling snapshots and videos of herself on Instagram this past week. On March, 19, Nata posted a photo that left barely anything to the imagination as she rocked a barely-there yellow thong and a tiny white crop top while she hung out poolside, per The Inquisitr. The photo sent fans into a frenzy as it accumulated more than 380,000 likes.