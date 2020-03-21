Nina Serebrova Rocks Unzipped Jeans & Kitchen Gloves In Sultry ‘Home Vibes’ Update

Bang Energy elite model Nina Serebrova encouraged her followers to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak with a sultry double update shared to Instagram on Saturday. The Russian beauty has been passing along messages to avoid COVID-19 to her 2.8 million followers, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, and her newest post was a reminder for people to “stay safe” and keep a positive attitude.

To better carry the point across, the stunner posed in her kitchen and used a “#stayhome” hashtag to promote self-quarantine. The gorgeous brunette proved that there’s plenty to do around the house to keep busy and entertained as she let herself be photographed with a large glass of red wine in hand. She wore kitchen gloves to inspire people to be mindful of hygiene and made sure to include some cleaning products in the background.

The 33-year-old model was standing next to her kitchen counter, resting her gloved hand on the smooth, spotless clean surface. She cocked a hip to the side and held the wine glass high, seductively licking her lips. Her attire was just as enticing as her pose, as Nina rocked a skintight pair of blue jeans that were unbuttoned and unzipped to expose her sculpted tummy. The busty brunette completed her sexy look with a revealing, peep-hole crop top that flaunted her ample cleavage — and opted to go braless under the clingy item, letting it all hang out. A flower vase adorned the counter, adding a homey vibe to the shoot.

The top was a strappy design in a bright red color that beautifully complemented her skin tone. The garment was covered in small white polka dots, which gave a chic touch to the skimpy number. The low-cut item tied in the front with a playful bow that called even more attention to the model’s shapely chest. The top hemmed at the ribs, allowing her to showcase her chiseled midriff and tiny waist.

A second photo shared with fans saw Nina leaning on the counter and flashing a beaming smile as she eyed her drink. The model put her buxom curves front and center, and pulled down her jeans to show off her curvy hip. The hottie even showed a glimpse of her white underwear, tantalizing fans with the saucy pose. A bottle of disinfectant was featured in the foreground, placed in front of the vase.

The model sported a face-full of makeup in the shots, highlighting her blue eyes with pink eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She wore a satin pink lipstick and rocked messy eyebrows. Her long, raven locks were swept to the side, falling down her back and over her bare shoulder. Nina accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings. A delicate gold necklace adorned her decolletage, luring the gaze to her unrestrained bosom.

The steamy upload kept fan glued to their screens, racking up more than 28,300 likes and 443 comments within the first four hours of going live.

“Wow you make safety look so sexy,” gushed one person, adding a string of heart-eyes, heart, and fire emoji.

“You make disinfecting look good,” agreed a second Instagrammer, leaving a heart emoji for the stunning model.

“Hope you’re enjoying the self isolation,” read a third message, followed by a grinning-face and a raising-hand emoji.

“You are so lovely. Stay safe gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan.