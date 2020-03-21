Brandi Glanville Slams Eddie And Leann For Failing To Allow Her To Spend Time With Sons Amid Coronavirus Fears

Brandi Glanville called out the couple

Brandi Glanville has been spending the past several days in self-quarantine at her home in Los Angeles and sadly, she’s been forced to do so without her two sons, Mason and Jake.

On Friday night, March 20, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts on being without her boys amid the coronavirus pandemic and she didn’t hesitate to take direct aim at her former husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, country singer Leann Rimes.

“It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens not to be my week in our divorce settlement,” Glanville wrote in her first tweet.

According to Glanville, she believes the couple should allow her to spend extra time with her kids under these unique circumstances, which have resulted in her kids not having school. However, as she shared in a second Twitter post, she does not believe they will follow through with their potential promise to modify their agreement based upon their current situations.

“This is when people’s true colors show [Eddie Cibrian] [Leann Rimes] how truthful are your words??!!” she asked.

While Glanville was sure to tag both Cibrian and Rimes in her demanding tweet, the couple has not yet responded to her post and likely won’t. After all, they’ve never been known to clap back at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even when she’s called them out on such a public platform as Twitter.

Although Glanville was upset about her children not being with her on Friday night, she appeared to be in good spirits just hours prior when she shared a photo of herself posing in a robe in her bed with a glass of FIX High Alkaline Vodka.

Glanville has been involved with a number of feuds with Cibrian and Rimes in the years since Cibrian cheated on her with the musician 10 years ago. However, in recent months, they appeared to have finally gotten to a better place in their co-parenting relationships.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville has been sharing plenty of messages with her fans and followers online ever since she and her fellow Californians were dealt with closed schools, businesses, and a shortage of many items at the grocery stores, including milk, eggs, and toilet paper.

“My household is officially out of toilet paper I’ve been to five markets and there is none:/ stop hoarding,” Glanville tweeted on March 16.