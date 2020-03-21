Danna Paola Soaks Up The Sun In Skimpy Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Netflix’s Elite actress Danna Paola put her enviable curves and ample assets on display in a brand-new upload shared with her 18.6 million Instagram followers today. The Mexican beauty slipped into a sexy bikini set that perfectly showcased her incredibly toned figure.

Danna was photographed enjoying a sunny day outdoors in her two-piece bathing suit. She lounged on a sunbed in the middle of a vast garden, wearing a sun hat and a pair of sunglasses. As there was no swimming pool seen in the photo, it seemed like she was only sunbathing.

Although in her caption, which was in Spanish, the 24-year-old singer implied that she was staying home. Apart from sunbathing, she did puzzles, darts, making cookies, papier-mâché, ballet, chess, pottery, and made candles. She also did some stretching, drawing, and sewing. She also jokingly mentioned that the fairytale princess, Rapunzel, had so many ideas on what to do at home during a quarantine period.

Danna rocked a sexy, light blue bikini with a pineapple print. The bandeau bikini top featured padded cups that barely contained her chest, and had a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. She wore matching bikini bottoms that hugged her curvaceous physique. The high leg cuts emphasized her curvy hips and exposed an ample amount of skin. Also, the light color complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

The stunner kept all of her hair in a bun under her sun hat, and with her sunglasses blocking most of her face, the only visible makeup application was her red lipstick. As for her accessories, she kept it simple and wore a gold necklace and a bangle.

Within 14 hours of posting, the latest update gained over 1.8 million likes and about 7,400 comments. Danna’s fans from all over the globe flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with sweet and gushing messages, while some others raved about her “perfect” body. Other admirers thought to chime in using their choice of emoji.

“YOU ARE GORGEOUS! I love watching Elite. I am currently binge-watching it again, it’s just so good!” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“After seeing this photo, I may need to go out and sunbathe in my backyard. The sun makes me happy. You look stunning!” another fan gushed, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“That bikini looks so cute! I want one for summer. Speaking of summer, I’m hoping everything will be back to normal, and I hope to see you one day at your concert,” a third Instagram follower wrote.