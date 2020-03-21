Brie Larson Wants To Be In An ‘Animal Crossing’ Movie

Though there isn't currently one being made

Brie Larson might be getting ready to kick some serious villain butt in Captain Marvel 2 but it appears she’d also like to take on some lighter fare as well. The launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has the video gaming world quite excited. The Nintendo Switch exclusive hit the streets on Friday and social media has been getting dominated by people posting their saccharine-sweet pictures of what their individual little islands look like. Apparently Larson is part of that crowd.

The actor recently sat down for an interview with People and quite a bit of that talk had to do with Larson loving the Animal Crossing series in general. Larson also divulged she got New Horizons sooner than most and she had to keep a wrap on everything she was able to do and see since she was all by her lonesome.

“I’ve been playing the game I think since Monday by myself and I’ve had nobody to be able to talk to about it. It’s been really sweet to have this special time with it to figure it out on my own.”

Larson might have just picked up Animal Cross: New Horizons but it isn’t the first time she’s decided to play the series. She told the publication she’s been a fan for quite a while. She added it’s one of those video game series she’s used to bond with her friends and family, especially her sister.

Larson said her family even had a bit of a competition about getting to play it first. The actor says her mother told she and her sister that whoever finished their homework first would get to fire old Nintendo Gamecube and play that version of Animal Crossing.

She added it’s one of those peaceful games that allows you to just sit down and be quiet. She added she enjoys the fact the game syncs up in real-time. That means when it’s daytime in the real world where a player is, it’s daytime in the game. When it’s night in real life, it’s night on the console.

Larson said getting to play this new version, the first iteration on the Nintendo Switch allows her to tap into some really great childhood memories. Those memories are strong enough that towards the end of the interview, she was asked whether or not she’d ever be open to starring in an Animal Crossing movie. She said if such a project was ever in the works she would “of course” appear in it. She added she believes the game is “good for our hearts.”