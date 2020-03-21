Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Does A Backbend In A Skimpy Swimsuit

Lorena got very flexible in her swimwear.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae put her impressive flexibility on full show in a sizzling new photo. The stunning 25-year-old lingerie model wowed in the snap shared to Instagram this week as she did a full on backbend in a pretty skimpy skintight swimsuit during a recent photo shoot somewhere pretty tropical.

The upload, which was posted online on March 20 by the official account of fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor‘s swimline called Devon Windsor Swim, showed Lorena as she bent all the way back to have both of her feet and both hands on the ground at the same time.

The model put her impressive all-over tan on full show as she gave the world a look at her yoga move while she rocked a shiny navy swimsuit from the brand.

The one-piece perfectly showcased her stunning curves while her toned arms were on full show. The beauty also flashed plenty of leg in the swimsuit, as the look featured a high-cut bottom that flashed a little of her toned beauty and made her long model legs look even longer.

The barefoot star posed on top of a tall cliff as more rocky terrain could be seen behind her alongside the stunning blue ocean water and equally blue sky, both of which stretched for miles in the distance.

Lorena had her long hair brunette hair slicked back in the snap and her face was obscured by her right arm. However, the brand confirmed that it was her in the photo as it tagged her official Instagram account.

Though Devon Windsor Swim didn’t reveal exactly which one-piece Lorena wore for the shoot, the account did make a light-hearted joke about the current coronavirus pandemic that has millions of people across the globe socially distancing and staying indoors for the foreseeable future.

The caption read by joking that the snap — which has received hundreds of likes in the first 21 hours since it was posted online — showed the public’s “mood” after five days of being quarantined over COVID-19 concerns.

And fans clearly appreciated seeing Lorena’s bend over backwards in her swimwear.

“Wow amazing beautiful,” one person commented with two eye heart emoji.

Lorena has served as model for Devon’s swim line ever since it first launched last year, and several snaps of the beauty in different bikinis and swimsuits have been shared to social media side since.

One photo posted earlier this month showed the German beauty as she hit the beach in a unique red bikini.

Before that, she put her booty on show in another revealing look from the line as she lied on her front in a swimsuit during another sultry beach photo shoot.