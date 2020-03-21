Dorinda Medley Is ‘Excited’ And ‘Nervous’ About ‘RHONY’ Season 12, Says Leah McSweeney Is A ‘Great’ Housewife

Dorinda Medley can't wait for the premiere.

Dorinda Medley can’t wait for the upcoming premiere of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During an interview on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino on March 19, Medley opened up about the recently released trailer, telling Pellegrino that when it comes to her first look at the new season, she often feels a bit of a disconnect because filming wraps so many months prior to the clip’s reveal.

“I always do that ridiculous thing of going back to my life in January [and thinking], ‘This isn’t real. That didn’t really happen.’ And then the trailer comes out and I’m like, ‘Ah!'” Medley explained, adding that she’s always “excited and nervous” about new seasons.

According to Medley, people were a bit skeptical about the new season of the show following Bethenny Frankel’s exit last August. As fans of the Bravo reality series will recall, Frankel confirmed she would not be returning for Season 12 and would be instead focusing her time on her family and upcoming projects with producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television. However, rather than allow the exit to defeat them and negatively impact the series, Medley said she and her co-stars really dug deep in hopes of providing viewers with an exciting 12th season.

Medley and her co-stars also welcomed new housewife Leah McSweeney to The Real Housewives of New York City cast for Season 12 and so far, she’s been amazing.

“I think she’s a great new housewife. We’re really excited about her,” Medley said.

When Medley first learned that McSweeney would be joining the show for its new episodes, she was a little nervous to meet her because she’s a lot younger. However, after getting to know McSweeney over the past several months, Medley things she’s a good, honest addition to the series. She also applauded McSweeney as “strong” before telling Pellegrino that it was nice to have some new blood and a new perspective for the show.

“We all have such different personalities that we attract totally different groups of people, which I think is hugely important. If we were all the same, it would be boring,” Medley noted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luann de Lesseps told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in January that McSweeney was not only really gorgeous but also self-made and quite vulnerable.

“So I think people can relate to her,” de Lesseps, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, explained.