Kayla Itsines Powers Through Outdoor Workout In Lime-Green Sports Bra & Black Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines showed her 12.3 million Instagram followers how to power through a workout in a video she posted to the social media site on Friday, March 20. The video was accompanied by a motivational caption in which the Australian native encouraged her followers to push through the soreness and tiredness to achieve their fitness goals.

In the video clip, Kayla works out on an artificial sports field. She wears a lime-green sports bra that leaves her abdomen exposed, showing off her chiseled midsection. She pairs the top with black gym shorts that emphasize her sculpted legs. The fitness guru completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a black watch. Her long brown hair is pulled up into a high bun, revealing a pair of Apple AirPods in her ears.

Kayla uses a gray lawn chair and a black exercise mat to assist her in her workout. She starts with walking push-ups, showing off her muscular arms and back muscles as she does so. The next exercise features push-ups with side planks and is followed by tricep dips on the lawn chair. Kayla pushes forward, performing another set of push-ups and then jumps to her feet for a series of burpees. She finishes the workout with one more set of push-ups.

In the caption of the post, Kayla pens a long, inspirational message to her fans. She tells them that after completing their first workout, they’re most likely feeling either confident or exhausted. She empathizes with the pain they feel from sore muscles and the desire to quit. The fitness trainer assures her followers that feeling sore, unmotivated, confused, and frustrated are all normal and part of the process. She adds that no matter how long they train for or how fit they are, they can still get sore and unmotivated.

Kayla ends the caption by affirming that no one is perfect and encourages her followers to push through because the process gets better, telling them to keep at it.

The post earned nearly 35,000 likes and over 350 comments in the first day of being posted. As with the majority of the fitness trainer’s posts, her followers loved the workout video clip and expressed their gratitude for her inspirational messages and posts.

“Yep this description is accurate… just push through it ladies, your body & confidence will thank you for it,” one Instagram user commented.

“I love you Kayla and your workouts! Thank you so much,” another follower wrote.