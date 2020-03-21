‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Adam’s Bombshell Starts A War

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview reveals that Adam is dead set on finding out if Victor was involved in the death of his childhood friend’s dad as well as his stepdad. If he’s right, Adam could finally bring Victor down, but if he’s wrong, Adam’s investigation into his father’s past could start a war.

Another week, another war between Adam (Mark Grossman) and the rest of the Newman family. This time, Adam believes that Victor (Eric Braeden) might have been involved in two significant deaths that happened when he was a little boy in Kansas and didn’t realize The Mustache was his father. A meeting with his childhood friend, Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico), last week during a visit to Hope’s farm started the wheels turning in Adam’s head. He believes that Victor might have had something to do with the demise of two men.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows that his brother is up to something, but he doesn’t know what it is. He finally confronts Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). They recently had a relationship, and Chelsea and Nick have leaned on each other in the past. It seems like Nick hopes that he can get some straight talk from his ex-girlfriend. However, she’s entirely on Adam’s side at this point. Instead of letting Nick in on any of the details of Adam’s latest plans, Chelsea blames Nick for not believing in Adam. She claims that her fiance wants peace with his family. Nick has been through too many things with Adam, though to trust that his little brother just wants harmony with the Newmans. Nick knows better and is keeping himself on high alert. Victor also realizes that Adam is looking into his past, and recently he almost sounds like somebody who is guilty.

Adam feels pretty confident that Victor is indeed guilty. He has every plan to continue his investigation into the possibility that his father was involved in something nefarious in Kansas. Of course, Adam also knows precisely what is at stake for him with this situation. If he’s right, then Victor is guilty, and Adam may be able to see Victor and the family go down in flames. However, if Adam is wrong, it will mean yet another way between him and the rest of the Newmans. Adam also hasn’t considered the potential consequences for Connor (Judah Mackey) if he ends up at odds yet again with Victor.