Rihanna’s Charity Donates $5 Million For Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna pledged $5 million through her charity the Clara Lionel Foundation to help people impacted by the coronavirus and to fund efforts to help stop its spread.

According to TMZ, the “Rude Boy” singer aims to help food banks in the U.S. who serve at-risk communities. She also hopes to increase access to necessary medical care and COVID-19 testing in countries like Malawi and Haiti. The money will also go to helping develop a vaccine for the disease.

On top of that, the funds will go to increasing access to supplies that nurses and doctors working to help the victims of the pandemic need, including protective equipment, respiratory supplies, and maintenance of intensive care units. It will also be used to train healthcare workers.

Funds will go to: Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and more.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” said Justine Lucas, who heads the charity.

Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 and named it to honor her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The charity has funded emergency preparedness and education efforts across the globe.

Every year since 2014, the charity holds a Diamond Ball to raise funds, and the event has been attended by Seth Meyers, Pharrell, Kevin Hart, Lionel Richie, and Brad Pitt. Barack Obama even made an appearance via video link in 2017, where he thanked the pop star for her charity efforts.

As a result, she was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Harvard Foundation in 2017. This year, she was honored by the NAACP at its 51st awards show for her contribution to global culture through beauty, fashion, and music, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Now, the charity is turning its focus to the novel coronavirus and the people who will be impacted the most by the disease.

“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come,” the site explains.

So far, there have been nearly 300,000 cases of the disease across the globe, with nearly 12,000 deaths so far. Those not currently infected with the disease have also felt the impact, with businesses shuttering and an increase in unemployment in the United States.