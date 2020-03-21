Donald Trump Promotes Malarial Drugs As ‘Biggest Game Changers In History Of Medicine’ Despite FDA Cautions

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to promote two malarial drugs as “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” but medical experts are warning that the president’s promises are premature.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE!” he wrote.

Trump repeatedly promoted the drugs this week, saying that he believed that they could be the solution to the growing coronavirus crisis. During a press conference on Friday, he said that while he didn’t have evidence to support the drugs, he had a good feeling about them.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases spoke to reporters about the drugs, urging caution and saying that all evidence to support their efficacy was anecdotal and trials were necessary to determine if they would really work.

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s warnings, the president has continued to push the drugs.

With his latest message on social media, doctors were quick to respond, chiding the president for giving “false hope” and promoting drugs that can have serious side effects.

“The combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat the coronavirus has not been proven safe and effective through large scale clinical trials. There is only anecdotal evidence from case reports in countries overseas. Promising them as miracle drugs gives false hope,” said Dr. Eugene Gu.

He added that off-label drug use in humans can have side effects like hearing and vision loss and can cause heart problems or even death. At this point, neither hydroxychloroquine or azithromycin are approved to treat COVID-19.

He concluded that though these types of drugs may hold promise for treating things beyond what they were developed for, they need to be thoroughly tested and people should be fully informed before using them.

Dr. Fauci has been one of the faces of the coronavirus task force, making appearances on morning shows and speaking to the press frequently about the government’s response to the pandemic. Yesterday, he cautioned Americans that they would likely need to stay at home for several more weeks to help slow the spread of the disease.

During the same conference, he repeated his calls for clinical testing of the drugs that Trump has proclaimed are the solution to the outbreak.