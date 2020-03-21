‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Offers An Update On Ex-Husband Simon Barney’s Cancer Battle

She reveals why he came forward about his diagnosis.

Tamra Judge appeared on Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast series this week, where she opened up about the recent news regarding her former husband’s cancer battle.

Weeks after Simon Barney confirmed he had been diagnosed with stage three throat cancer, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted that the end of her full-time role on the show came at a good time.

“For me it was just, a blessing in a sense because of what I’m going through with Simon and the kids,” Judge said on Whoop It Up with Vicki.

According to Judge, she knew in her gut that she wouldn’t be able to juggle a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County with the needs of her family, including the three children she shares with Barney. As she explained, she can’t imagine having to go about her normal production routine, which includes nights out drinking and booze-infused girls trip, while knowing the heartache her kids are feeling as they cope with Barney’s illness.

Judge is currently spending 90 percent of her time with her youngest daughter, Sophia.

As for how Barney has been handling his stage three throat cancer, Barney said he’s doing the best he can and revealed that he’s finished his treatment.

While Judge and Barney’s relationship was extremely contentious after they split years ago and embarked on a messy custody battle over the children they share, the family reunited after his diagnosis was confirmed and rallied around Barney with support.

Judge continued on to Gunvalson, revealing that Barney decided to come forward with his cancer diagnosis only after people began noticing him at the hospital and mentioned that he was getting chemotherapy. After Barney revealed that information to Judge, she encouraged him to get behind his story before someone else shared the news publicly.

“He was very brave to tell his story and he’s had a lot of support [from] people reaching out to him,” Judge shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Barney first came forward with his cancer diagnosis in February during an interview with People magazine. At the same time, Judge shared her thoughts with the magazine, explaining that she immediately feared for her kids.

“He told me the news and we both literally started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,” Judge recalled. “My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to take my kids to their dad’s funeral,’ and immediately, any ill feelings between the two of us just vanished.”