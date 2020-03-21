Dolly Parton Shares Tear-Filled Tribute To Longtime Singing Partner Kenny Rogers: ‘My Heart’s Broken’

The country music star breaks down as she says goodbye to her beloved duet partner following his death at age 81.

Dolly Parton paid tribute to Kenny Rogers on Instagram. The country music legend mourned the loss of her longtime musical partner in a video shot at her home hours after his death was announced. Rogers died of natural causes on March 20 at age 81.

In the video, Parton is sitting at her piano as she tells fans that she found out about Rogers’ death when she turned on the morning news to find out the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Parton said she is heartbroken, and that she believes her late friend is in “a better place” and will go to bat for everyone suffering amid the current worldwide health pandemic.

“I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today and I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be talking to God sometime today — if he ain’t already — and he’s going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness,” Parton told her fans. “I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken, a big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today.”

Parton also held up a photo of her and Rogers and began to cry as she showed it to fans.

“God bless you Kenny, fly high straight into the arms of God,” Parton said. “To the rest of you, keep the faith.”

Parton captioned the post by noting that even more than her musical success with Rogers, she loved him as a “wonderful man and a true friend.”

In comments to the post, fans offered Parton their deepest condolences on the death of her beloved musical partner. Others thanked her for her beautiful tribute to the legendary singer she worked with for nearly 40 years.

Fellow country singer Reba McEntire commented on Parton’s post with, “Dolly he sure loved you. What a character. There never has been and never will be another one like him. Love you.”

McEntire also posed a tribute to Rogers in which she said she knows he is now singing with the angels.

Parton and Rogers’ first collaboration was in 1983 with the chart-topping duet, “Islands in the Stream.” The duo went on to record several more albums and singles together, and Parton was even by Rogers’ side for his farewell stage performance in Nashville in 2017.

McEntire, meanwhile, toured with Rogers in the 1990s and worked with him on the TV movie, Luck of the Draw: The Gambler Returns, in 1991.

In addition to his work with Parton and McEntire, Rogers was best known for his hit songs “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” and “Lady.”