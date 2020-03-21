Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In Light Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Bang Energy model Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 20, to upload a sultry update that made her fans go crazy. In the photos, the 21-year-old bombshell sported scanty lingerie set from Pretty Little Thing that showed off her killer curves.

In the first snap, Ana posed sideways in her bra-and-panty combo, showing off her pert botty, while looking to the side, facing the camera, flaunting her enviable frame. Nothing else was seen in the background, other than a big white wall.

The skimpy lingerie set was light pink with unicorn prints all-over. The sports-style bra seemingly had padded cups and featured a scoop neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. It had a thick stretchy band that hugged her toned midriff with “Pretty Little Thing” prints around it.

Ana sported the matching pair of undies that featured a thick waistband, stretching along her slender hips, accentuating her flat stomach and rock-hard abs.

The Mexican hottie opted for a minimal makeup look with her sexy attire. The application included darkened brows, black mascara, and some pink color on her lips. Her shoulder-length black hair was down, parted in the middle, and styled in sleek, straight strands. She accessorized with her usual Cartier Love necklace, two gold bangles, and several string bracelets.

Ana tagged Pretty Little Thing in the caption of the post, as well as in the picture.

The new addition to the model’s feed received more than 72,000 likes and over 1,100 comments within the first 19 hours of being posted. Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to send her adoring messages and compliments on her stunning figure, while others dropped a trail of emoji.

“Unbelievably gorgeous photos, I love it. Where are you now? Better not travel right now. Keep safe, beautiful!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“It’s time to wear all your lingerie and show us. Your photos will surely help us in this difficult time. You are so lovely in these pictures, by the way,” an admirer gushed, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow, gorgeous! Looking phenomenal with this lingerie. It fits your body exceptionally. Latinas are just so beautiful,” a third social media user added.

“I love that pink color on you. Your skin looks amazing too, also your face shape is insanely gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Ana posted another sultry snapshot wherein she rocked a scandalously revealing hot pink crop top that flaunted her ample assets. She paired the top with skintight shorts.