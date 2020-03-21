‘RHONJ’ Star Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Where She Stands With Teresa Giudice, Shares Thoughts On Melissa

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice have come a long way.

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice may have butted heads during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey years ago after Goldschneider was added to the long-running series but today, the two women are in a much better place.

Following the conclusion of the three-part reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, Goldschneider appeared on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, where she opened up about where she and Giudice stand after wrapping production on Season 10 and admitted to feeling as if Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, secretly don’t like one another.

“We’re okay,” Goldschneider confirmed on Everything Iconic.

According to Goldschneider, she and Giudice are far from best friends but keep in touch with one another, even when they aren’t in production on the Bravo reality series, via text message.

“Teresa’s father hasn’t been feeling good so I’ve been checking in with her. We don’t talk on the phone but we text each other,” Goldschneider explained. “We’re really, really cordial. We’re in a good place.”

Although Goldschneider and Giudice didn’t initially get along, Goldschneider suspects that the two of them were able to establish a relationship with one another after coming to the conclusion that they are better off as friends than enemies. As she explained, she and Giudice are now able to offer support and strength to one another as they endure all the challenges that life continues to throw at them.

When Pellegrino then said that he suspects Giudice and Gorga, who have claimed to have ended their family feud, secretly hate one another, Goldschneider admitted that she’s had similar thoughts about the relationship between her two co-stars. In fact, she believes the women may never be close due to the many issues they’ve had over the past several years.

“I sort of feel like that too. I feel like there’s too much history there of stepping on toes, on both sides. It’s a lot. I don’t disagree,” she told the podcast host.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Giudice and Gorga feuded heavily after Gorga and her family joined the cast during its third season and have been at odds on and off ever since.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gorga seemed to throw some shade at Giudice in November when she told ET Online that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 would reveal things Giudice was previously hiding from the cameras.