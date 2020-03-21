Former Barack Obama Official To Donald Trump’s Enablers: ‘You Have Blood On Your Hands’

In response to a report that President Donald Trump was warned of the coronavirus pandemic in January and February, Arne Duncan, former Education Secretary in Barack Obama‘s administration, took to Twitter to slam the president’s enablers, Raw Story reported.

“When the President of the United States refuses to read his intelligence reports, unfortunately lots and lots of people die,” Duncan began.

“That is reality. This is not a reality tv show. And, to all those who have enabled him and placated him, you have blood on your hands.”

Duncan is referring to the Washington Post report that was published Friday and claims that intelligence reports predicted the possibility of a pandemic sweeping the world. Despite warnings, Trump allegedly continued to minimize the threat of COVID-19 both in public and behind closed doors.

In response to the recent report, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley suggested that Trump has taken important measures to protect Americans from the spread of the virus. According to Gidley, the news on the intelligence warnings the president allegedly failed to heed are the result of unnamed sources attempting to undermine Trump.

Per Breitbart, Duncan was previously critical of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently spoke to NBC News’ Katy Tur about Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her reaction to the crisis and did not offer kind words.

“I don’t quite know what they’re doing there at the federal level,” he said of DeVos’s actions thus far. “And there’s this lack of credibility, a lack of commitment, a lack of seriousness, a lack of honesty at the federal level.”

Schools closed around the U.S. because of #coronavirus and students, teachers and parents having to adjust. But it's not just education – millions of American children get their main meals of the day at school. Fmr Sec of Ed under #Obama @arneduncan on that, and other challenges pic.twitter.com/XjKRayeJgo — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) March 21, 2020

Duncan noted that people at both the state and local levels are working hard with “heart” and “commitment” to step up to the task of the pandemic and claimed that his focus is on doing the same.

“We’re starting a weekly call in terms of educating older kids as well as our younger babies,” he said, noting that compassion and commitment of the people involved.

Duncan is not the only former Obama official to take aim at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, Obama’s Ebola czar, Ron Klain, graded the administration’s response to COVID-19 with an “F” during a Friday appearance on CNBC.

Although Klain acknowledged that Trump’s partial travel ban likely bought the country a window of time, he suggested that it was squandered, noting Trump’s purported failure to strengthen hospitals and increase testing.