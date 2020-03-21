Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Perform ‘Kiss Me’ And Other Hits In New Video As They Quarantine

The couple put on an at-home concert in partnership with WHO on Friday.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are trying to do their part to keep their fans from spreading COVID-19. The couple teamed up to promote social distancing by performing a mini-concert right from home. In a video posted to Instagram, Mendes and Cabello perform Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me” and a collection of other hits. The video is part of their partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to raise awareness about the illness.

In the video, Cabello asked Mendes whether the two performed the song together when they were younger. Mendes confirms that they did back in 2017, and that original cover is still on YouTube. In the video, the two also perform Cabello’s song “Havana,” Mendes’s “Lost in Japan” and their collaboration “Señorita.”

During one break in their performance, Cabello also spilled some details on Mendes’s forthcoming album, which he announced on February 21, according to Hollywood Life.

“I’ve heard some stuff, and it’s pretty magical. It’s pretty magical,” Cabello said of Mendes’s new material in the video.

Mendes and Cabello are just the latest artists to perform as a part of Global Citizen’s “#TogetherAtHome” concert series in response to the coronavirus. Other celebrities who have taken part in the series include John Legend, Chris Martin and Niall Horan. The concerts are meant to model social distancing, as musicians perform remotely for fans all over the world who are unable to come together for live concerts.

Reactions to Mendes and Cabello’s performance were mixed on social media.

“They’re the cutest,” one user wrote in response to their video.

Other users were a little less willing to tolerate the performance, especially because of previous comments that Cabello had made on Tumblr that were widely seen as racist.

“You can be a beard, racist and mediocre singer all at once, so talented!,” another user wrote.

According to The LA Times, posts from a Tumblr account widely believed to be Cabello’s resurfaced on Twitter in 2019. In the posts, Cabello makes a number of racially insensitive jokes, and also repeatedly uses the n-word.

After the old posts went viral, Cabello issued a statement owning up to the comments and apologizing for them.

“The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I use my platform to speak about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart,” Cabello said in the apology, which was released in December.

For some of her fans, it seems that apology didn’t do the trick.