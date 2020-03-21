Dua Lipa Covers ‘Vogue Australia’ In Poofy Peach Garment & Long White Gloves

Dua Lipa has graced the latest issue of Vogue Australia and the British singer looks very striking.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a peach-colored garment with layers to it. The poofy item of clothing appeared to be a gown and covered the majority of her. She paired the ensemble with long white gloves which she accessorized with rings over the top. Lipa sported her blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down and applied lipstick that was a similar shade to her attire.

For the cover, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress was captured laying down. She rested one elbow on the beige surface in front of her and touched the side of her face. She left her other arm to rest in front of her. Lipa glanced directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and oozed confidence. The songwriter looked like a true superstar and made it look effortless to be that beautiful. She posed in front of a turquoise backdrop which complimented all the other colors in the image.

On the cover, Vogue stated that Lipa was “the authentic voice of music’s new pop icon.”

For her caption, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker told fans this is for the April issue and that she shot the cover when she was in Sydney for Mardi Gras.

She also credited the photographer, Charles Dennington, as well as her makeup artist, Samantha Lau, hairstylist, Anna Cofone, and the creative director, Jillian Davison.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.7 million followers.

“You look so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“I NEED 20 COPIES. THIS COVER IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“You are so gorgeous, omg,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous eye-heart face emoji.

“OMG!!! I want this magazine already,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to impressing fans with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Swan Song” entertainer stunned in a floor-length black dress at the Global Awards in London. The attire covered her neck and had long sleeves and silver jewels embroidered all over. The garment had a thigh-high slit that exposed Lipa’s left leg completely and showed off her hip. She completed her outfit with black heels and sheer black tights underneath. She pulled her blond-and-brunette hair up in a bun and accessorized with small hoop earrings.

On the night, Lipa picked up an award for Best British Act.