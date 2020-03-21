Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Rocks Black Sports Bra And Matching Leggings For New Full-Body Workout Video

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge shared a full-body workout with her 1.2 million Instagram followers in the most recent video series on her page.

Dressed in a black sports bra and matching leggings, the petite powerhouse started her circuit with a series of straight-leg fire hydrants. The exercise required her to get on her hands and knees before extending one leg off to the side. She then raised that leg and lowered it to complete one rep. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions per side for five sets.

Next, she moved on to doing pike push-ups. For this exercise, she assumed a standard push-up position on the floor but kept her pelvis and glutes raised so that her body formed an upside-down “V” She then bent her arms and straightened them. Sophie suggested doing these pushups until one rep short of failure and to repeat the set three times after that.

Standing knee elbows came next. Unlike the first to exercises, Sophie had to stand up for this one. With her hands at the side of her head and her elbows pointing outward, Sophie raised each knee, twisting her torso toward the active leg during each repetition.

She also recommended doing this exercise for 40 seconds for 5 rounds.

In the final video, Sophie tackled a series of tricep dips which required her to prop herself up on the edge of a chair as kept her legs extended in front of her. She then bent her arms, lowering her body until her butt hovered above the ground.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, she got lots of compliments on her outfit and fitness level. Some commenters also called her an inspiration, But several of her fans thanked her for sharing a workout they could do at home.

“Hi Sophie, they are really helpful, I used to jog, but now since #stayathome, I’m only doing inside exercises. You are a true inspiration for me!” one person wrote.

“JUST what I needed as I’m in week 8 of your program and now need to transition to home workouts!” another added. “Thanks for sharing beautiful!”

“Love the home workout videos!!! We need them now more than ever!!! Thank you for this!!!” a third supporter gushed.

“All UK gyms closing from tonight,” a fourth added. “Very grateful for these videos as I’m gonna need ’em now!”