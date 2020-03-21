Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In Sexy Quarantine Outfit

Instagram sensation Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she flaunted her curves in a sexy black mini dress. The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Nicole identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of the post.

In the first snap in the triple Instagram update, Nicole stood inside in a neutral space with white walls and wood floors, and a gold-rimmed full-length mirror visible behind her. She showed off her hourglass physique in a black mini dress that clung to her curves. The dress had a straight neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also had an explicit phrase across the chest.

The dress came just a few inches down her thighs, showing off her toned legs, and the fabric was thin, showing the outline of her thighs through the black material. Nicole’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves, and she kept the rest of the look simple, adding a delicate pendant necklace and nothing else.

In the second snap, Nicole swept her brunette locks behind her so that the thick straps of her dress were visible. She also incorporated an additional ensemble into her outfit — a black face mask. The opaque black fabric obscured half of her face, and the mask straps were secured behind her ears. She took the selfie with her cell phone, and a stunning fireplace in front of a white brick wall was visible behind her.

For the third and final snap, Nicole altered her position just slightly, bracing one elbow against thew all while the other held her phone. Her fans absolutely loved the thematic yet sexy ensemble, and the post received over 9,500 likes within just three hours, including a like from blond bombshell Alexa Collins.

The post also received 178 comments from her eager fans within the three hour time span.

“Great outfit,” one follower commented.

“Love your outfit it shows off your sexy body,” another fan added.

“A good reason to go to Australia,” another follower commented, referencing the fact that Nicole included Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in the geotag of the post.

“So sexy,” one fan said, followed by flame emoji.

Her latest Instagram post isn’t the first to reference the coronavirus with her own sexy twist. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a snap in which she rocked a seductive semi-sheer black lace lingerie set. She asked her fans to share their favorite coronavirus-inspired pickup lines in the comments section.