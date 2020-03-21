Italy And Spain Have Been Particularly Hard-Hit By Coronavirus, Here’s Why

Both cultures value affection, touching, and close contact.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain and Italy especially hard, and both countries’ cultures, which value communal gatherings and lots of affectionate touching, may have played a role, Yahoo News reports.

The numbers out of the two countries are staggering. Spain, which has a population of 46 million, has had nearly 25,000 confirmed cases and 1,326 deaths, according to Worldomoters. Italy, with its population of 60 million, has had 47,000 cases and just over 4,000 deaths, including 627 people who died in a single day in that country. By comparison, the United States, with a population of 328 million, has had 19,000 cases and 276 deaths.

At this point, a few disclaimers need to be made. First, as this is a fluid situation, these numbers change by the minute. Second, the coronavirus pandemic reached Europe before it fully exploded in the United States, so the U.S. could very well be in the same dire straits as Europe in a matter of days or weeks.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the coronavirus, is wrecking Spain and Italy.

Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images

And while the reasons for this are varied and will likely be studied by epidemiologists for years once the dust has settled on this pandemic, one inescapable fact is that neither culture seems to appreciate the concept of “social distancing.” Deeply ingrained in each culture is a fondness for communal gatherings, for touching — kisses, face-touching — for eating meals at restaurants and cafés.

Indeed, even as of this writing, the words “social distancing” don’t appear in Spain’s Health Ministry’s guidelines. Spain hasn’t even cautioned its people against greeting each other by kissing.

“When you’re talking to people, we recommend keeping a distance of at least [3 feet]. So when you’re kissing or getting closer to people, the risk of transmission is high,” said Dr. Sylvie Briand of the World Health Organization.

Similarly, Spain in particular seems to have been slow to warm up to the concept of avoiding large gatherings. Even as recently as Friday, Barcelona bars and restaurants were packed with customers, even as, across the Atlantic Ocean, many states in the U.S. ordered such businesses to close.

Barcelona artist Mark Rios says that Spanish border authorities have been proceeding as if nothing is amiss.

“People in Italy were getting sick and visitors were just driving right back over the border into Spain or catching a flight here — with no questions, no temperature monitors, at airports,” he said.

Over in Italy, residents seem to be finally getting the point. Shoppers stand in long grocery lines, at least three feet apart, while guards allow in only a few people at a time.

Milaner Katia Maronati says that, for Italians, the highlight of every day is 6:00 p.m., when Italians across the country gather on their balconies and do something that is in their very DNA: they sing.

Similarly, Spaniards gather on their balconies at 8:00 p.m. every night, to communally applaud the health-care workers trying valiantly to battle this virus, while ships’ horns blare in the distance in solidarity.