Liz Katz Flashes Her Midriff And Dances To Psychedelic Kenny Rogers Tune In Tribute To Late Singer

The cosplay model revealed that her mother is a big fan of 'The Big Lebowski'.

Cosplay model Liz Katz paid tribute to late musician Kenny Rogers in a very Liz way: with a seductive dance routine injected with a dose of humor.

On Saturday, Liz took to Instagram to show off her dance routine set to one of the singer’s hit songs. However, instead of choosing one of Kenny’s country hits like “The Gambler” or his Dolly Parton duet “Islands in the Stream,” the talented cosplayer decided to groove to “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In).” Kenny recorded the psychedelic song with his rock group, Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, before he crossed over into country.

Liz didn’t wear a costume for her performance. Instead, she sported a light blue cropped tank top. The garment clung to her voluptuous chest, and it showed off her flat stomach and slender waist. She was also rocking a pair of dark heather gray sweatpants with a black drawstring. The drawstring was untied, and Liz had her bottoms’ elastic waistband pulled down low on her curvy hips.

The model left her long blond hair down so that she could use it as part of her performance by playfully touching it, running her fingers through it, and swinging it around.

Liz provocatively swayed her hips, rubbed her hands over her body, and whipped her head around as she gave the camera a sultry look. She also moved her shoulders and arms around quite a bit as she slowly moved towards the camera.

When Kenny sang the lyric, “I tripped on a cloud and fell-a eight miles high,” Liz executed a perfect pratfall. Near the end of the video, she hooked her thumbs in the pockets of her sweatpants and turned to the side as she rolled her hips.

The intimate performance took place in Liz’s bedroom.

Liz explained that she chose “Just Dropped In” for her Kenny tribute because her mom is a big fan of the 1998 Coen brothers’ film The Big Lebowski. The 1967 counterculture song serves as the soundtrack for the surreal, bowling-themed “Gutterballs” dream sequence that The Dude (Jeff Bridges) experiences after he drinks a drugged White Russian. Liz revealed that her mom used to play the song on repeat.

Over the span of two hours, Liz’s choreography helped her rack up over 7,000 likes from her amorous Instagram admirers.

“That’s what the world needs now,” read one response to her post.

“I think your condition is wonderful… please continue,” wrote another of Liz’s followers.

“I love it when you start dancing,” a third fan commented.

“Good morning little lady, thanks for that song it’s been a long since I’ve heard it,” a fourth admirer remarked. “Great tune, stay healthy and happy!!!”