Alexa Collins Rocks Tight Jeans & Glitter Sneakers In New Instagram Upload: ‘Staying Icy’

Miami model Alexa Collins rocked some serious bling in today’s Instagram photo share. The gorgeous blonde shot a new campaign for Florida luxury jewelry retailer, Diamonds By Raymond Lee, and dazzled fans with more than just the shine of her accessories.

The stunner took a step back from the skimpy bikinis she has lately been showcasing on her feed to show off a different kind of look. Alexa poured her enviable figure into a pair of blue skinny jeans, which she teamed up with a green cropped hoodie. The casual attire looked flattering on her lean physique, baring her lithe midriff and highlighting her chiseled pins. The babe slipped on a pair of white platform sneakers for comfort, and got behind the wheel of a rusty old truck to pose for the shoot.

The model was all decked out in sparkling jewelry, which included an assortment of opulent rings, a couple of bracelets, a diamond watch, and a set of stone-encrusted stud earrings. However, the model made her caption all about the shoes, which were also part of the Diamonds By Raymond Lee collection. The sneakers were a handmade design by Drip Creationz, and were decorated with iridescent silver glitter to match the beaming white jewelry that Alexa was wearing.

Alexa looked sultry as she sat on the driver’s seat with one arm on the wheel. The 24-year-old shot a smoldering look at the camera, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. She raised one knee and rested her elbow on top, flaunting the eye-popping jewelry. The posture emphasized her sculpted thigh, as well as her tiny waist and slender hip. Her jeans were rolled up to expose her supple ankle, calling even further attention to her glimmering footwear.

The blond beauty was all dolled up for the shoot. She wore a skin-toned eyeshadow and dark eyeliner to bring out her deep brown eyes, and a satin pink shade on her full lips. Her elegant glam was complete with highlighter and a peach blush. Alexa painted her nails silver to match her glittering accessories. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and brushed over her shoulders. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her locks a slight ombre look.

The Florida cutie penned a witty caption for her post, and gave a shout out to the jewelry brand, as well as to the designer of the glitter sneakers, adding a sparkles emoji for good measure. The photo was very well received by her fans, who were thrilled to see Alexa dazzle in yet another creative shoot.

“Great shot!!!! Just goes to show a woman doesn’t have to be in a bikini or less to look amazing,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“There is just something cool about fashion shoots in old rusted out machines. Love it. Gorgeous shot,” penned a second Instagrammer.

“Just as Gorgeous as in a Lambo,” declared a third fan, referencing Alxea’s recent shoot for luxury rental car company, Lux Miami.

“You would make an adorable truck driver, you are absolutely beautiful!!!” gushed a fourth follower, adding a string of flattering emoji.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over two hours and has racked up more than 4,450 likes and 100 comments.