Melissa Riso Powers Through Full Body Workout In Gray Leggings And Black Tank Top On Instagram

Melissa Riso gave fans a quick dose of fitspiration in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the raven-haired beauty rocked a black tank top with gray leggings covered in a geometric print. Armed with two dumbbells, she started her workout with a series of stiff-legged deadlifts which required her to bend forward while holding the weights in front of her thighs. Then she moved on to doing lunges, taking large steps forward with the weights held at her side. Next came a set of high knees which meant that Melissa had to raise bent legs at a quick pace as she also performed torso twists to train her upper body. She then placed her arms behind her back and reversed the exercise, kicking her feet toward her glutes. She then repeated the high knee exercise one more time before the clip ended.

In the caption, Melissa revealed that she had been using 15-pound weights during the video and that her goal was to tone her body and not to build muscle. She also said that she had done 15 to 20 reps of each exercise for four sets. Melissa went on to promise fans that she would be uploading more workout videos in the future to help her fans to cope with their coronavirus-induced quarantines.

The clip has been viewed over 10,000 times as of this writing and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered Melissa with praise.

“I could watch you workout every single day,” one person wrote before adding a series of heart emoji to their comment. “Beautiful!”

“You look beautiful and gorgeous,” another infatuated admirer added.

“I kinda love this video. Peek a boo,” a third supporter remarked

Others thanked her for providing some workout inspiration for them.

“What a good motivation,” a fourth commenter wrote. “See self-quarantine not that bad.”

Based on some of Melissa’s previous Instagram posts, the clip appears to be an extract from a longer workout session. In a video she uploaded on March 10, the model wore the same outfit as she practiced her boxing skills at a gym.

“Boxing has been a hobby of mine for years. I took a year off and training, today felt so good!! It’s a great stress reliever and workout! I’m going to get back into this, I was pretty rusty today,” she wrote in the caption.