Lisa Rinna Looks Half Her Age In Leopard-Print Mini Dress For New Dance Video

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shows off a new look as she dances to a 1990s hit.

Lisa Rinna looks half her age in a new video she posted to Instagram. One week after she proclaimed that “dancing is not canceled,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wowed her fans with a new look as she gave them another look at her wild dance moves.

Rinna, 56, posted a video of her dancing to the 1999 Jamiroquai song, “Canned Heat.” In the video, the Bravo star has traded her usual shag hairdo for a longer, shoulder-length wig. Rinna is wearing dark eye makeup, lipstick, and a long-sleeve, leopard print mini dress as she grooves to the throwback song.

In the caption to the post, the actress and reality star teased fans that she was just leaving the clip “right here” for them. Rinna currently has 2.2 million Instagram followers, so it’s no surprise that her dance video received a big reaction from fans and famous friends.

In comments to the post, Rinna’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dori Kemsley wrote that her pal looks almost as young as her daughters. Rinna is mom to Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18.

“You look 20 years old!” Dorit wrote to Lisa.

“Formal Fridays’s in effect,” added actress January Jones, a former co-star of Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, on the AMC drama Mad Men.

Others said they loved Rinna’s “sick” dance moves as they zeroed in on her leg-baring outfit and new hairstyle.

“My two-year-old son said ‘she’s beautiful but where’s her pants?’ Lol,” one fan joked.

“Love your hair! You never age,” another fan wrote. “#Goals.”

Not all of Rinna’s followers appreciate her steady stream of dance videos. A few followers asked her to “leave” her videos elsewhere and others told her it’s time for her to get some new dance moves.

In the past, the former Days of Our Lives star has posted videos that show her dancing in a two-piece swimsuit and in a bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line. Rinna’s choice of dance music has included songs by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Madonna, and Kanye West, and she has even been known to pull in her elderly mom, Lois, for some action on the homestyle dance floor. Rinna has also clapped back at haters by reposting some of her dance videos.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans don’t have to follow Rinna on Instagram to see her dance moves. In the past, the veteran cast member was shown table dancing to co-star Erika Jayne’s song “Painkillr” during a boat ride with her castmates on the Bravo reality show.