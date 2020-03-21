Amy Schumer Takes Social Distancing To A Different Level On Instagram

Amy Schumer shared two hilarious virtual travel photos to Instagram, adding a bit of levity to the feeds of her 9.8 million followers and taking social distancing to an entirely different level.

They showed the comedienne, husband Chris Fischer and son Gene finding a new way to explore the outdoors via virtual travel pics. The funny lady uploaded the two images with a caption that stated that if you can’t leave your home due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can visit other places in your mind.

In the first image, Amy is seen with Chris, Gene, and her pooch walking in outer space.

The Trainwreck star is cute as a button as she visits the moon wearing a comfy purple t-shirt, grey leggings, and white sneakers. Her strawberry blond hair is pulled back into a ponytail and on her eyes, Amy is wearing oversized sunglasses.

In a grey infant carrier, the comedienne is holding her beloved little black dog Tati.

Next to Amy is her handsome husband. Chris is wearing a light blue jacket and dark-colored board shorts. Dark sneakers are on his feet and he is wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. His feet are superimposed in the photo to look as if he is walking on the moon’s surface.

Chris is holding the couple’s son Gene in an infant carrier. The adorable little boy’s hair is tousled and he’s wearing a green shirt, grey pants, and blue socks.

In the second share, the same image is superimposed over the couple in Japan. They are standing atop a stunning red temple that is trimmed in gold. Half of Amy’s leg appears to be missing as she dropped her pic into the existing image.

The funny share is one way the comedienne is attempting to make her followers laugh in the wake of the global crisis that is directly affecting the health of the world’s population and causing its residents to self-quarantine.

It appeared to do the trick as the post was liked 226,650 times thus far.

Fans thought the tongue-in-cheek images were just what they needed to help put smiles on their faces and thanked Amy in the comments section of the post.

“Thanks for that belly laugh!” said one follower.

“I’ve been living in my imagination for the last week and for the most part it’s fantastic,” joked a second fan.

“Bring hand sanitizer in your mind too,” recommended a third Instagram user of essential items Amy should pack during her virtual travels.

“You guys are taking social distancing to a new level,” commented a fourth fan of the image.