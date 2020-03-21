Former Kansas City Chiefs Great Will Shields Donates To Families Impact By Coronavirus

Since the coronavirus outbreak hit, more than a few Kansas City Chiefs players have reached out to the less fortunate. Now we can count Hall of Famer Will Shields among that group.

KMBC reports Shields is one of the more prominent Chiefs players to be going out of his way to help those who need it. He joins current Kansas City players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill who have given money and supplies to organizations in the wake of the outbreak.

Shields announced earlier this week that he was donating 96,000 meals to Harvesters and the Food Pantry at Jewish Family Services. Both organizations are well known to the Kansas City Chiefs community.

“At times like these it is so important we come together as a team to help keep people fed,” Shields told the network. “We’re asking former Kansas City Chiefs players, local businesses and current and former elected officials to join in efforts helping out fellow citizens during these unprecedented times.”

Harvesters is known as a local KC-area foodbank that works to serve the 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Will Shields is a Hall of Fame offensive guard who spent his entire career in the midwest.

He got his start with the Nebraska football team and earned plenty of hardware at the college level. He was selected in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft and played 13 dominant seasons with the Chiefs.

He was long considered the trendsetter when it came to plowing holes through defenses. He paved the way for some of the greatest running backs and quarterbacks of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise and was there when the team once again became a program that was at least competing for the playoffs on a yearly basis. Of course, they were never as good with Shields as they have been with Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill but current Chiefs players have often pointed to Shields as the type of player that set a standard.

Shields is just the latest current or former professional athlete who has gone out of their way to try and make life a little bit easier for those affected by the coronavirus. While Major League Baseball players wait to see if their season can still be played, Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward has gone out of his way to help Chicago-area families by donating $200,000 to his city’s food pantries. It appears players all over the sports world are taking their cue from Will Shields and others who have already stepped forward.