Tammy Hembrow Puts On Racy Braless Display In Skin-Tight Shorts & Crop Top

Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow gave her 10.9 million Instagram followers an eyeful in a short video clip she posted to the social media site on Friday, March 20.

In the video, the fitness model wears a white crop top that barely extends past her busty chest and reveals that she is not wearing a bra underneath. The top leaves plenty of tummy on display, showing off the gym buff’s chiseled abs. Tammy pairs the top with hot-pink, skin-tight booty shorts that cling to her curves and emphasize her sculpted backside. The high-waisted style highlights the model’s narrow waist and gym-honed hips and upper thighs.

Tammy wore her long, blonde locks up in a bun and added thick, black lashes, black eyeliner, and matte lips to complete the look. She chose not to wear any accessories but gave her followers a glimpse of several of the tattoos located on her abdomen and arms.

In the video, Tammy shakes her stuff, twirling and showing off every side of her body for the camera. She begins with her back to the camera and flaunts her sculpted booty, swaying her hips back and forth. She then turns to the side to give viewers an eyeful of her trim midsection and ample chest, positioning her arms up near her face so as not to block the view.

The video continues with Tammy placing her hands on her chest, lifting the top up slightly to expose a tease of underboob. She strikes a couple of poses in that position, tilting her head back and forth, before the clip ends.

In the caption of the sexy video, the model promotes her TammyFit app, which includes a variety of features designed to help subscribers achieve their fitness goals. On the app, users can find workout programs, meal plans, a calorie calculator, and water trackers, among many other features.

The post earned nearly 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. The fitness model’s followers complimented her on her enviable physique and expressed their desire to have a body like hers. Many wrote that they were going to download her app.

“Let’s go I’m downloading the app, I need to feel better in my head and in my body,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a couple of red hearts.

“You’re a masterpiece,” another adoring fan commented.

“Ughh I’m in love. You’re perfect,” one more social media user chimed in.