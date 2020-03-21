‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole Polizzi Purses Lips In New Share: ‘Chaotic’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pursed her lips in a new Instagram share, calling her household “chaotic” during a time where she, husband Jionni LaValle and their three children are all holed up together at home in order to remain safe during the current worldwide health crisis.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared the selfie, taken in a mirror, with her three kids standing alongside her.

A normal selfie image for the reality star generally includes Nicole modeling a new, fabulous outfit from her brick and mortar business The Snooki Store, located in northern New Jersey.

Nowadays, many of her pics include her children, who appeared to take over the newest snap of their mom attempting to look cute amidst the chaos in her home.

In the pic, taken in front of a full-length mirror taken in the reality star’s stunning abode, Nicole is seen pursing her lips. She is wearing a black tank top with pink and white lettering on it. The statement on her shirt is difficult to make out as daughter Giovanna’s head is blocking out most of the words.

With no makeup and her hair in a topknot, Nicole looks very much the busy young mother.

Nicole is holding her 9-month-old son Angelo for the pic, who is smiling and appears happy to be cradled by his mom. He is wearing an adorable green onesie and looks the spitting image of his father.

Standing next to Nicole is her oldest son Lorenzo, age 7. He is pointing at either his mother or sister in the mirror and is dressed casually in a blue shirt with a coordinating light blue stripe on its side.

Giovanna is in the middle of the pack. The 5-year-old little girl is wearing a light-colored shirt in the image, but only half of her face is seen as she pushed her face towards the mirror. She is wearing her hair up in the same fashion as her mother.

It appears the sweet pic was taken in the family’s dining area. A light fixture that is typical of one that would be found in such a room is seen. The walls are painted a deep red and are accented with several pieces of artwork.

The room leads into what looks like an expansive entryway, with marble floors a wrought iron staircase and stunning coordinating accents such as wall decor and floor vases in a light hue.

Fans loved the pic, which mirrored what is likely occurring in many of their own homes at the moment as they attempt to pass the days with their children, making sure they do their schoolwork and keeping them entertained.

“You really do have the cutest kids tho,” stated one follower.

“Best mawma! You got this quarantine!!” said a second fan of the reality star.

“Same girl, same,” remarked a third Instagram user.