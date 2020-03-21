‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 41, Stuns In Before & After Bikini Photos

Melissa shared snaps of her in a bikini at age 30 and age 40.

Melissa Gorga stunned her Instagram followers this week as she shared a set of before and after bikini photos in celebration of her 41st birthday on March 21. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to the social media site one day before her birthday to post two sets of photos showing her in a bikini in her 30s and then at age 40 as she encouraged her fans not to fear growing older.

In the first set of gorgeous snaps, the mom of three showed off her fit body at 30-years-old in a champagne triangle bikini. The glamorous look plunged low at the chest to show off plenty of her décolletage and featured a collection of strings over her shoulders.

She paired it with matching bikini bottoms in the same color with a similar string design across her hips which revealed her very toned legs.

Melissa sported darker hair in the snap, much like the locks she had when she first appeared on RHONJ in 2011, and paired the bikini with a pair of sky-high heels and a stack of metallic bangles on her right wrist..

Melissa shared the photo alongside another bikini photo taken 10 years later, which may even have showed her looking even more fit and toned.

In the right hand shot, she rocked a very similar bikini during a trip to the beach.

In the newer photo, Melissa showed off her body in a strapless champagne bikini as she put her slim figure and all her hard work in the gym on full show for the camera.

The beauty pulled the exact same pose as she did in the first shot. She stood with both of her hands on her head and her left toes pointed on the sand while she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses on her eyes and hoop earrings in her ears.

In the second set of photos — which were shared shortly after Melissa showed off her beach body in a swimsuit alongside her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice during a trip to the Jersey Shore — shared the same before snap on the left alongside a recent photo of her looking happy and healthy in a yellow swimsuit.

The one-piece was high-cut along the bottom to flash her toned legs and featured a square neck that flashed a little skin on her top half. She looked stunning as her long hair flowed of her left shoulder.

In the caption, the boutique owner urged her 2 million followers to “embrace” getting older and also said in part that they shouldn’t “worry about another decade going by.”

And fans were clearly impressed in the comments section.

“40 looks better [than] 30,” one fan told her.

“Omg You Look Younger & Hotter At 40!!” a second person wrote.

Another Instagram user said the reality star was “Aging goals!!!!!!!!!” with a fire emoji.