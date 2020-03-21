‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Shows Off Dimples & Hint Of Cleavage In New Selfie

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady showed off her dimples and a hint of cleavage in a new selfie posted to Instagram. The stunner displayed a cheerful expression and words of encouragement to her 629,000 followers in the share which has already captured over 10,000 likes.

The blond bombshell asked her followers in the caption which accompanied the image about ways they were trying to brighten up their days at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter then shared that she decided to provide a bit of self-care to herself by putting on some makeup and doing her hair. These are everyday routines that many women have put on hold as most Americans are remaining home and not venturing out in order to contain the spread of the virus. The model felt it would brighten her spirits to take a little time to enhance her natural beauty in this manner.

Hunter looked spectacular in the share. She wore a tan-colored sweatshirt in the photo. The zipper was pulled down enough to show off a bit of her famous cleavage. The model’s long blonde hair was worn casually over her shoulders. Its dark roots blended into the length of her tresses, which were tossed to one side.

Hunter added some light foundation to her face for the Instagram share. Her eyebrows appear to be filled in with a brow powder to make them lush and provide the famous arch she is so well known for.

The stunner then added lots of black mascara and some eyeliner, as well as a light-colored blush and lipstick to her face to finish off her makeup fashion.

The photo, which appears to have been taken in her bedroom, gives fans an inside look at the spectacular and private area shares with her husband Brian Keys, an advertising executive. Brian met Hunter after he followed her on the app Snapchat in late 2015 and they became friends, exchanging messages, meeting and eventually falling in love reported The New York Times.

The room is serene-looking, with tan walls and a tufted headboard with nailhead details. There is a small side table seen on one side of the bed in a neutral color. Recessed lighting adds to the already natural illumination provided by a window covered with a privacy shade in the couple’s sanctuary.

Fans of the model loved the image, sharing their feelings about Hunter’s share in the comments section of the pic.

“Straightened my hair and put on a bra for the first time in a week lol,” joked one follower.

“Same!!! Getting made up and dressed makes all the difference,” said a second fan who agreed with the model.

Another fan asked the model if, during their time inside, she could provide fans with what they feel is an essential lesson on looking their best.

“Video tutorial on makeup??????? For us to see please,” requested an Instagram follower.