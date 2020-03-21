Brazilian Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Flawless Physique In Twist Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her best assets in a white bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio sizzled in her latest Instagram update. The model showed off her flawless physique in a twist white bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The hottie was on an admirable quest to cheer up her fans. She took to social media in the early hours of Saturday morning with some words of wisdom. Alessandra encouraged her followers to be strong and positive as they stayed home and practiced social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Victoria Secret Angel treated her fans with a photo of herself in a white bikini. She flaunted her curves and stunning figure in the risque swimsuit. The tiny top had broad thick straps to comfortably support her assets while she enjoyed a day at the beach. The bra fabric was twisted to form the cups and display Alessandra’s delectable cleavage.

The bikini panties had a similar style. The bottoms had an interesting wrap-over design that added to the texture and allure of the design. More importantly, the bikini panties exposed Alessandra’s legs and rock-hard abs.

The 38-year-old is a seasoned model and knew how to pose to entice her audience. She stood on top of a rock at the beach. In the background, the ocean beckoned with its deep blue waters and white frothy foam. But Alessandra seemed unperturbed as she stared out into the distance. She put her hands behind her head, completely engrossed in what she was looking at.

Alessandra wore a full face of natural-looking makeup. As is the trend, she defined her eyebrows, wore some mascara, and blushed bronzer across her cheeks. She painted some nude lipstick across her full lips and wore no accessories at all.

The Brazilian supermodel has an astounding following of over 10.3 million fans on Instagram alone. Many of them can’t seem to get enough of her beauty and regularly log in to check on her updates.

In fact, within the seven hours that she posted the pic, she has already racked up over 107,000 likes. Some also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and encouragement.

“Thank you for always spreading positive vibes Alessandra, love how you embrace life with a smile!!❤️????”

Her caption resonated with many of her followers and they appreciated that she took the time to address them during this time of crisis.

Another fan paid Alessandra a rather leggy compliment, “With those long beautiful legs you will succeed for sure ????.”

“This is an amazing body…???? Brazilian bombshell ????????????,” a third follower raved.